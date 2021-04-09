epa09077663 Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim speaks at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 16 March 2021. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI
Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim nominated by main opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan as candidate for PM
- Elections are not due until 2023 but Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has indicated they could be held sooner due to pressure from allies in his ruling coalition
- The Pakatan Harapan alliance said it would be open to cooperating with any party ‘based on the principles and agenda of reform in the interest of the people’
