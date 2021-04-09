Demonstrators in Mandalay hold a banner criticising the junta. Photo: EPA Demonstrators in Mandalay hold a banner criticising the junta. Photo: EPA
Demonstrators in Mandalay hold a banner criticising the junta. Photo: EPA
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar junta refuses UN envoy visit as post-coup bloodshed continues

  • The UN’s special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, is on a tour of Asian countries aimed at charting a path out of the turmoil
  • There was more violence on Friday, with rescuers reporting at least four people killed in the early morning when security forces broke up protests in the city of Bago

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:11pm, 9 Apr, 2021

