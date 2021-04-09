Demonstrators in Mandalay hold a banner criticising the junta. Photo: EPA
Myanmar junta refuses UN envoy visit as post-coup bloodshed continues
- The UN’s special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, is on a tour of Asian countries aimed at charting a path out of the turmoil
- There was more violence on Friday, with rescuers reporting at least four people killed in the early morning when security forces broke up protests in the city of Bago
Topic | Myanmar
Demonstrators in Mandalay hold a banner criticising the junta. Photo: EPA