Protesters taking part in a candlelight demonstration against the military coup in Yangon’s Tamwe township. Photo: TNS
Myanmar military sentences 19 to death in first such move since coup
- The country’s own envoy led UN calls for urgent action, pressing for a no-fly zone and more sanctions
- The junta says it will hold elections within two years, the first time frame it has given for a return to democracy
Topic | Myanmar
