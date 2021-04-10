Protesters taking part in a candlelight demonstration against the military coup in Yangon’s Tamwe township. Photo: TNS Protesters taking part in a candlelight demonstration against the military coup in Yangon’s Tamwe township. Photo: TNS
Myanmar military sentences 19 to death in first such move since coup

  • The country’s own envoy led UN calls for urgent action, pressing for a no-fly zone and more sanctions
  • The junta says it will hold elections within two years, the first time frame it has given for a return to democracy

Agencies

Updated: 5:33am, 10 Apr, 2021

