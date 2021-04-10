A Thai Buddhist monk receives a shot of Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: EPA A Thai Buddhist monk receives a shot of Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: EPA
A Thai Buddhist monk receives a shot of Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Thailand to allow 7-day quarantine for vaccinated foreigners

  • Tourists will need to upload copies of their vaccination certificates to the foreign ministry’s website before arrival to reduce the quarantine period
  • The list of approved vaccine makers are Sinovac, AstraZeneca, SK Bioscience, Pfizer-BioNTech, the Serum Institute of India, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Sinopharm

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:17pm, 10 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Thai Buddhist monk receives a shot of Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: EPA A Thai Buddhist monk receives a shot of Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: EPA
A Thai Buddhist monk receives a shot of Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE