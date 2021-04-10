A Thai Buddhist monk receives a shot of Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Thailand to allow 7-day quarantine for vaccinated foreigners
- Tourists will need to upload copies of their vaccination certificates to the foreign ministry’s website before arrival to reduce the quarantine period
- The list of approved vaccine makers are Sinovac, AstraZeneca, SK Bioscience, Pfizer-BioNTech, the Serum Institute of India, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Sinopharm
