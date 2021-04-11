Indonesian soldiers help clear up rubble at a house damaged by an earthquake in Malang, East Java. Photo: AP Indonesian soldiers help clear up rubble at a house damaged by an earthquake in Malang, East Java. Photo: AP
Indonesian soldiers help clear up rubble at a house damaged by an earthquake in Malang, East Java. Photo: AP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesia’s Jokowi orders emergency response after strong quake hits Java

  • A magnitude 6 quake rocked Indonesia’s Java island, killing at least eight people, including a woman on a motorcycle who was hit by falling rocks
  • This was the second disaster to hit Indonesia in a week, after Tropical Cyclone Seroja caused a downpour that killed over 170 and left dozens missing

Topic |   Indonesia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:26pm, 11 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesian soldiers help clear up rubble at a house damaged by an earthquake in Malang, East Java. Photo: AP Indonesian soldiers help clear up rubble at a house damaged by an earthquake in Malang, East Java. Photo: AP
Indonesian soldiers help clear up rubble at a house damaged by an earthquake in Malang, East Java. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE