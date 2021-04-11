An underground newsletter being produced to spread information in Yangon. Photo: AFPTV)
Myanmar protesters defy junta’s internet curbs with underground newsletters, as death toll crosses 700
- The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) group has verified 701 civilian deaths since the coup, with at least 80 killed on Friday alone
- Myanmar has a long history of underground publications to circumvent junta suppression, with Gen Z activists secretly distributing a newsletter titled Molotov
Topic | Myanmar
