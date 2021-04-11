An underground newsletter being produced to spread information in Yangon. Photo: AFPTV) An underground newsletter being produced to spread information in Yangon. Photo: AFPTV)
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar protesters defy junta’s internet curbs with underground newsletters, as death toll crosses 700

  • The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) group has verified 701 civilian deaths since the coup, with at least 80 killed on Friday alone
  • Myanmar has a long history of underground publications to circumvent junta suppression, with Gen Z activists secretly distributing a newsletter titled Molotov

Agence France-Presse  and Associated Press

Updated: 8:30pm, 11 Apr, 2021

