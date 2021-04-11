An Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) moves next to the USS Wasp multipurpose amphibious assault ship during the 2019 Philippines-US Balikatan exercise. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippines, US to start two-week joint military drills amid South China Sea tensions
- The annual ‘Balikatan’ drills come as the Philippines protests against the presence of the Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef in the Spratly Islands
- US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Philippine counterpart Delfin Lorenzana on Sunday discussed the issue, as well as the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA)
Topic | The Philippines
An Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) moves next to the USS Wasp multipurpose amphibious assault ship during the 2019 Philippines-US Balikatan exercise. Photo: EPA-EFE