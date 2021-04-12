A passenger looks out of a train window in Bangkok. Authorities are struggling to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak ahead of the Songkran holiday, when millions of people travel around the country. Photo: AP
Thailand’s coronavirus surge threatens to derail tourism reopening
- Thailand on Sunday reported 967 new Covid-19 infections, the highest ever daily total, as officials warned of tightening restrictions to slow the spread
- This comes as it bets on the return of overseas visitors to rescue the country from its worst economic performance in more than two decades
