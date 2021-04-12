Visitors look at portraits of victims displayed at the Tuol Sleng prison. File photo: AFP Visitors look at portraits of victims displayed at the Tuol Sleng prison. File photo: AFP
Cambodia
Cambodians condemn artist who edited photos of Khmer Rouge victims

  • The regime led by Pol Pot killed some 2 million Cambodians, and took pictures of thousands of its victims
  • Irish artist Matt Loughrey has been adding colour to the black-and-white photos, but claims that he added smiles to some of those killed has provoked a backlash

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:04am, 12 Apr, 2021

