Protesters in Mandalay take part in a demonstration against the military coup during the Myanmar new year festival of Thingyan. Photo: AFP
UN fears Myanmar heading into ‘full-blown conflict’, as protesters cancel new year festivities

  • United Nations rights chief Michelle Bachelet urged countries to take action to prevent a conflict like the one in Syria
  • Meanwhile, activists have boycotted celebrations for the five-day new year holiday, known as Thingyannew, to show their opposition to the coup

Agence France-Presse  and Reuters

Updated: 7:40pm, 13 Apr, 2021

