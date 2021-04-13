Protesters in Mandalay take part in a demonstration against the military coup during the Myanmar new year festival of Thingyan. Photo: AFP
UN fears Myanmar heading into ‘full-blown conflict’, as protesters cancel new year festivities
- United Nations rights chief Michelle Bachelet urged countries to take action to prevent a conflict like the one in Syria
- Meanwhile, activists have boycotted celebrations for the five-day new year holiday, known as Thingyannew, to show their opposition to the coup
