Rudy Kurniawan was convicted of mail and wire fraud in 2013 in a New York federal court. Photo: AP
Sour grapes: Indonesian wine fraudster Rudy Kurniawan deported from US after seven years in prison
- Prosecutors at Kurniawan’s trial said he made millions of dollars from 2004 to 2012 by putting less expensive Napa and Burgundy wines into counterfeit bottles
- At his sentencing, Kurniawan was ordered to pay US$28.4 million in restitution to seven victims and to forfeit US$20 million in property
Topic | Indonesia
Rudy Kurniawan was convicted of mail and wire fraud in 2013 in a New York federal court. Photo: AP