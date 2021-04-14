Rudy Kurniawan was convicted of mail and wire fraud in 2013 in a New York federal court. Photo: AP Rudy Kurniawan was convicted of mail and wire fraud in 2013 in a New York federal court. Photo: AP
Rudy Kurniawan was convicted of mail and wire fraud in 2013 in a New York federal court. Photo: AP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Sour grapes: Indonesian wine fraudster Rudy Kurniawan deported from US after seven years in prison

  • Prosecutors at Kurniawan’s trial said he made millions of dollars from 2004 to 2012 by putting less expensive Napa and Burgundy wines into counterfeit bottles
  • At his sentencing, Kurniawan was ordered to pay US$28.4 million in restitution to seven victims and to forfeit US$20 million in property

Topic |   Indonesia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:49am, 14 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Rudy Kurniawan was convicted of mail and wire fraud in 2013 in a New York federal court. Photo: AP Rudy Kurniawan was convicted of mail and wire fraud in 2013 in a New York federal court. Photo: AP
Rudy Kurniawan was convicted of mail and wire fraud in 2013 in a New York federal court. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE