Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has ordered the filing of more diplomatic protests against Beijing over Chinese boats in its territorial waters. Photo: Reuters Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has ordered the filing of more diplomatic protests against Beijing over Chinese boats in its territorial waters. Photo: Reuters
The Philippines
Whitsun Reef: Philippines files new diplomatic protest against China

  • Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said Chinese boats ‘really are fishing everything in the water that belongs by law to us’
  • Manila said 240 Chinese vessels were in its waters as of Sunday, and the Philippine navy will send three more ships to the South China Sea

Reuters
Updated: 10:38pm, 14 Apr, 2021

