Protesters release birds to remember those killed during the post-coup crackdown. Photo: AP
Myanmar coup: security forces open fire on medical workers protesting in Mandalay
- The five-day New Year holiday, known as Thingyan, began on Tuesday but pro-democracy activists cancelled the usual festivities
- Hundreds of people joined protests marches in several towns, according to pictures posted by media outlets
Topic | Myanmar
