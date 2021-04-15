Protesters release birds to remember those killed during the post-coup crackdown. Photo: AP Protesters release birds to remember those killed during the post-coup crackdown. Photo: AP
Protesters release birds to remember those killed during the post-coup crackdown. Photo: AP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar coup: security forces open fire on medical workers protesting in Mandalay

  • The five-day New Year holiday, known as Thingyan, began on Tuesday but pro-democracy activists cancelled the usual festivities
  • Hundreds of people joined protests marches in several towns, according to pictures posted by media outlets

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:52pm, 15 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters release birds to remember those killed during the post-coup crackdown. Photo: AP Protesters release birds to remember those killed during the post-coup crackdown. Photo: AP
Protesters release birds to remember those killed during the post-coup crackdown. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE