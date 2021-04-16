Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter, Sara. Photo: TNS
Sara Duterte insists she won’t run for Philippines presidency but that hasn’t dimmed her support
- Like her father, Sara Duterte trained as a lawyer before joining politics. In 2010, she became mayor of Davao, a city of more than 1.6 million people
- Polls suggest she would beat potential candidates such as boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao and the namesake son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos
