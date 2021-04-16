A farmer polishes a Japanese muskmelon with facial pads at Mono Farm in Putrajaya. Photo: Reuters
Malaysian farmers have finally discovered how to grow prized Japanese muskmelons, regarded as ‘art pieces’
- Farmers regularly rub the melons with a soft cloth to enhance their flavour, and play classical music over speakers in the greenhouses, which is believed to stimulate growth
- Since the last century, farmers in Japan have been perfecting the art of cultivating these melons, which are prized for their taste and precise spherical shape
Topic | Malaysia
A farmer polishes a Japanese muskmelon with facial pads at Mono Farm in Putrajaya. Photo: Reuters