Philippine Coast Guard personnel inspecting seized giant clam shells, weighing a total of 200 tonnes and worth about US$25 million. Photo: AFP Philippine Coast Guard personnel inspecting seized giant clam shells, weighing a total of 200 tonnes and worth about US$25 million. Photo: AFP
Philippine Coast Guard personnel inspecting seized giant clam shells, weighing a total of 200 tonnes and worth about US$25 million. Photo: AFP
Crime
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippine authorities seize 200 tonnes of illegally harvested giant clam shells worth almost US$25 million

  • Conservationists have expressed alarm over the surging illicit trade in the endangered creatures, which are used as a substitute for ivory
  • The Philippines is home to most of the world’s giant tropical clam species. The raid took place in Palawan province, considered a poaching hotbed

Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:44pm, 17 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine Coast Guard personnel inspecting seized giant clam shells, weighing a total of 200 tonnes and worth about US$25 million. Photo: AFP Philippine Coast Guard personnel inspecting seized giant clam shells, weighing a total of 200 tonnes and worth about US$25 million. Photo: AFP
Philippine Coast Guard personnel inspecting seized giant clam shells, weighing a total of 200 tonnes and worth about US$25 million. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE