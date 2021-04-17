Philippine Coast Guard personnel inspecting seized giant clam shells, weighing a total of 200 tonnes and worth about US$25 million. Photo: AFP
Philippine authorities seize 200 tonnes of illegally harvested giant clam shells worth almost US$25 million
- Conservationists have expressed alarm over the surging illicit trade in the endangered creatures, which are used as a substitute for ivory
- The Philippines is home to most of the world’s giant tropical clam species. The raid took place in Palawan province, considered a poaching hotbed
Topic | Crime
