Anti-government protesters in Yangon hold placards to show their support for the new National Unity Government found by ousted NLD legislators. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar coup: new unity government says Asean must not recognise military junta
- The National Unity Government (NUG), set up by pro-democracy politicians last week, said it must be part of negotiations to resolve the crisis following the coup
- Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will attend an Asean summit in Indonesia on April 24
Topic | Myanmar
