Andre Soelistyo’s relationship with Gojek began when he was working at private-equity firm Northstar Group, which became the first institutional investor in the upstart in its early days. Photo: Bloomberg
Gojek co-CEO Andre Soelistyo set to head Indonesian app giant after Tokopedia merger
- Indonesia’s two most valuable start-ups are set to form a holding company called GoTo with three business units: Gojek, Tokopedia and DKAB
- The tie-up between the ride-hailing provider and e-commerce company will create the largest internet company in the world’s fourth most-populous nation
