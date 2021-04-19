Waves crash as Super Typhoon Surigae moves close to the province of Catbalogan, Samar, Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Over 100,000 evacuated as Typhoon Surigae brushes past Philippines
- Surigae, or Bising as the storm is known locally, is not expected to hit land, but strong winds and high waves have lashed the eastern Philippines
- The first super typhoon of 2021 foreshadows a busy storm season for the region in the year ahead, weather experts say
