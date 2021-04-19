Waves crash as Super Typhoon Surigae moves close to the province of Catbalogan, Samar, Philippines. Photo: Reuters Waves crash as Super Typhoon Surigae moves close to the province of Catbalogan, Samar, Philippines. Photo: Reuters
The Philippines
Over 100,000 evacuated as Typhoon Surigae brushes past Philippines

  • Surigae, or Bising as the storm is known locally, is not expected to hit land, but strong winds and high waves have lashed the eastern Philippines
  • The first super typhoon of 2021 foreshadows a busy storm season for the region in the year ahead, weather experts say

Reuters
Updated: 10:55pm, 19 Apr, 2021

