EU hits Myanmar officials with sanctions, as junta cracks down on protesters celebrating shadow government

  • The European Union imposed sanctions on 10 junta officials and two conglomerates linked to the February 1 coup which ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government
  • Marches were held in Mandalay and elsewhere to show support for the “National Unity Government” announced last week by protest leaders

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:25pm, 19 Apr, 2021

Demonstrators carry placards and flash the three-finger salute during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
