Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte pictured on April 15. Photo: Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP
‘It will be bloody’: Philippines’ Duterte threatens to ‘stake a claim’ over South China Sea energy resources using military ships
- The president said he’s ‘not so much interested’ in fishing and the disputed waterway’s marine resources
- But he warned in a late night televised address that he would send naval ships to the contested waters if China begins to drill for oil
Topic | South China Sea
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte pictured on April 15. Photo: Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP