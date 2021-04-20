Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte pictured on April 15. Photo: Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte pictured on April 15. Photo: Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP
‘It will be bloody’: Philippines’ Duterte threatens to ‘stake a claim’ over South China Sea energy resources using military ships

  • The president said he’s ‘not so much interested’ in fishing and the disputed waterway’s marine resources
  • But he warned in a late night televised address that he would send naval ships to the contested waters if China begins to drill for oil

Agencies

Updated: 8:50am, 20 Apr, 2021

