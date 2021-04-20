Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: Reuters Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: Reuters
Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha won’t attend Asean summit to discuss Myanmar crisis

  • Myanmar’s military chief Min Aung Hlaing has been invited to the summit in Jakarta while Thailand will now be represented by its deputy PM and foreign minister
  • Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore have sought to ramp up pressure on the junta, which ousted the civilian government on February 1

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:39pm, 20 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: Reuters Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: Reuters
Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE