Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: Reuters
Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha won’t attend Asean summit to discuss Myanmar crisis
- Myanmar’s military chief Min Aung Hlaing has been invited to the summit in Jakarta while Thailand will now be represented by its deputy PM and foreign minister
- Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore have sought to ramp up pressure on the junta, which ousted the civilian government on February 1
