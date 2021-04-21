A member of the Philippine coastguard patrolling near Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
Philippines poised to increase its presence in South China Sea amid tensions with Beijing
- The Philippines has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks in defiance of what it says is threatening behaviour by Chinese vessels in its exclusive economic zone
- Nine vessels, a coastguard aircraft and police watercraft and rubber boats were being deployed in the South China Sea, including in waters near the Spratlys
