A demonstrator gestures near a barricade during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar in March. Photo: Reuters A demonstrator gestures near a barricade during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar in March. Photo: Reuters
A demonstrator gestures near a barricade during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar in March. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Nearly 250,000 people in Myanmar displaced by junta crackdown: UN envoy

  • UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar said ‘the world must act immediately to address this humanitarian catastrophe’
  • At least 738 people have been killed and 3,300 jailed in the junta’s crackdown on mass demonstrations against the February 1 coup

Topic |   Myanmar
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Yangon

Updated: 10:21am, 22 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A demonstrator gestures near a barricade during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar in March. Photo: Reuters A demonstrator gestures near a barricade during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar in March. Photo: Reuters
A demonstrator gestures near a barricade during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar in March. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE