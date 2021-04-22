A demonstrator gestures near a barricade during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar in March. Photo: Reuters
Nearly 250,000 people in Myanmar displaced by junta crackdown: UN envoy
- UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar said ‘the world must act immediately to address this humanitarian catastrophe’
- At least 738 people have been killed and 3,300 jailed in the junta’s crackdown on mass demonstrations against the February 1 coup
Topic | Myanmar
