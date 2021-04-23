Philippine priest Fiel Pareja. Photo: AFP
‘People are really looking for God’: Philippine Catholic priests give sermons to Gen-Z on TikTok
- As the pandemic forced the country’s faithful online, tech-savvy priests turned the video-sharing app into a virtual pulpit to connect with young believers
- But priest Fiel Pareja, who spends six hours a night in his room recording videos, says the challenge is to create content that is creative and ‘not boring’
Topic | Coronavirus Philippines
