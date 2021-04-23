02:09
Indonesia racing to find missing submarine with 53 crew as oxygen soon to run out
Indonesia intensifies hunt for missing submarine but hopes begin to fade for 53 crew on board
- Nearly two dozen warships were on Friday taking part in the ramped-up hunt, as Australia and the United States joined the search
- Oxygen will run out on Saturday and the submarine may have sunk as deep as 700 metres – well below what it was built to withstand
