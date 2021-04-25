Indonesian Navy personnel carry debris believed to be from the missing Indonesian Navy KRI Nanggala-402 submarine at a press conference in Bali, Indonesia on Saturday. Photo: Antara Foto / Fikri Yusuf via Reuters Indonesian Navy personnel carry debris believed to be from the missing Indonesian Navy KRI Nanggala-402 submarine at a press conference in Bali, Indonesia on Saturday. Photo: Antara Foto / Fikri Yusuf via Reuters
Indonesian Navy personnel carry debris believed to be from the missing Indonesian Navy KRI Nanggala-402 submarine at a press conference in Bali, Indonesia on Saturday. Photo: Antara Foto / Fikri Yusuf via Reuters
Rescuers find floating debris thought to be from sunken Indonesian submarine

  • The KRI Nanggala 402 carrying 53 crew lost contact on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill
  • Footage of a press conference showed officials holding debris including fragments of prayer mats and a bottle of grease used to lubricate the submarine’s periscope

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:51am, 25 Apr, 2021

