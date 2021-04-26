The HMS Queen Elizabeth, the largest warship ever built for the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom, is bound for Asia. Photo: AP The HMS Queen Elizabeth, the largest warship ever built for the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom, is bound for Asia. Photo: AP
The HMS Queen Elizabeth, the largest warship ever built for the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom, is bound for Asia. Photo: AP
Defence
Asia /  Southeast Asia

British military fleet will set sail for Asia next month, with visits planned to India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore

  • ‘When our Carrier Strike Group sets sail next month ... projecting our influence, signalling our power,’ defence secretary says
  • Fleet will include new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, the most powerful surface vessel in the Royal Navy’s history, with eight fast jets on board

Topic |   Defence
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:49am, 26 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The HMS Queen Elizabeth, the largest warship ever built for the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom, is bound for Asia. Photo: AP The HMS Queen Elizabeth, the largest warship ever built for the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom, is bound for Asia. Photo: AP
The HMS Queen Elizabeth, the largest warship ever built for the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom, is bound for Asia. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE