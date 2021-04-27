Protesters during a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Pandale village in Dawei’s Launglone township. Photo: Dawei Watch / AFP Protesters during a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Pandale village in Dawei’s Launglone township. Photo: Dawei Watch / AFP
Protesters during a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Pandale village in Dawei’s Launglone township. Photo: Dawei Watch / AFP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Man shot dead in Myanmar two days after regional deal with junta, local media reports

  • The man was shot at a fried rice shop in Mandalay late on Monday and some other people were wounded, three Myanmar media reported
  • Mizzima news service also said a woman had been shot dead on a motorcycle in the southern town of Dawei

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:31am, 27 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters during a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Pandale village in Dawei’s Launglone township. Photo: Dawei Watch / AFP Protesters during a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Pandale village in Dawei’s Launglone township. Photo: Dawei Watch / AFP
Protesters during a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Pandale village in Dawei’s Launglone township. Photo: Dawei Watch / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE