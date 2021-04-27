Protesters during a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Pandale village in Dawei’s Launglone township. Photo: Dawei Watch / AFP
Man shot dead in Myanmar two days after regional deal with junta, local media reports
- The man was shot at a fried rice shop in Mandalay late on Monday and some other people were wounded, three Myanmar media reported
- Mizzima news service also said a woman had been shot dead on a motorcycle in the southern town of Dawei
