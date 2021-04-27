Malaysian television host Neelofa’s wedding took place on March 27, 2021. Photo: Instagram Malaysian television host Neelofa’s wedding took place on March 27, 2021. Photo: Instagram
Malaysian television host Neelofa’s wedding took place on March 27, 2021. Photo: Instagram
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysian host Neelofa and family fined US$14,000 for violating coronavirus rules

  • During her wedding on March 27, guests were pictured without masks and ignoring social distancing
  • Neelofah and her husband were further criticised when they later travelled interstate to enjoy a cable car ride and go jet-skiing

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 8:24pm, 27 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian television host Neelofa’s wedding took place on March 27, 2021. Photo: Instagram Malaysian television host Neelofa’s wedding took place on March 27, 2021. Photo: Instagram
Malaysian television host Neelofa’s wedding took place on March 27, 2021. Photo: Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE