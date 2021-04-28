Police guard bags of seized methamphetamine during a press conference in Jakarta on April 28, 2021. Photo: AFP
Indonesian police seize US$82 million of meth, shoot dead 1 suspect during raids
- An Indonesian suspect was killed while 17 others were recently arrested in Aceh and Jakarta
- Some of the methamphetamine had been placed inside food containers and then hidden in boats or lockers on land
Topic | Indonesia
Police guard bags of seized methamphetamine during a press conference in Jakarta on April 28, 2021. Photo: AFP