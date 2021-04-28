Wai Moe Naing (in blue) walks with protesters during a rally against the military coup in Monywa. Photo: Facebook / AFP
Myanmar anti-coup activist faces murder, treason charges: reports
- Wai Moe Naing was arrested on April 15 when security men rammed him with a car as he led a motorbike protest rally in the central town of Monywa
- The move came as the military on Wednesday launched air assaults for the second day in a row into rebel-held territory
Topic | Myanmar
