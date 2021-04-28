Wai Moe Naing (in blue) walks with protesters during a rally against the military coup in Monywa. Photo: Facebook / AFP Wai Moe Naing (in blue) walks with protesters during a rally against the military coup in Monywa. Photo: Facebook / AFP
Myanmar anti-coup activist faces murder, treason charges: reports

  • Wai Moe Naing was arrested on April 15 when security men rammed him with a car as he led a motorbike protest rally in the central town of Monywa
  • The move came as the military on Wednesday launched air assaults for the second day in a row into rebel-held territory

Reuters  and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:55pm, 28 Apr, 2021

