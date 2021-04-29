Singapore’s Tan Tock Seng Hospital is tightening its ward visiting policy after five new Covid-19 cases. Photo: Today Online
Coronavirus: Singapore hospital locks down ward as nurse, doctor and 3 patients test positive
- The nurse, a 46-year-old Filipino woman, had already received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine
- Tan Tock Seng hospital has tested all staff and patients at the affected ward; they and all visitors will be placed on quarantine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Singapore’s Tan Tock Seng Hospital is tightening its ward visiting policy after five new Covid-19 cases. Photo: Today Online