A Philippine coastguard ship is seen sailing past a Chinese coastguard ship near Scarborough shoal, in the South China Sea. Photo: Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
‘We do not want war’: Philippines’ Duterte refuses to end South China Sea patrols, despite Beijing’s call for them to stop
- The Philippine president said his country was indebted to China, but Manila’s claims to the disputed waterway ‘cannot be bargainable’
- His remarks came after the country’s defence department said ‘China has no business telling the Philippines what we can and cannot do with our own waters’
