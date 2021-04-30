Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam said she had not expected the ‘overwhelming’ response to the video. Photo: Reuters Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam said she had not expected the ‘overwhelming’ response to the video. Photo: Reuters
#MakeSchoolASaferPlace: Malaysian teen who exposed teacher’s rape jokes in viral TikTok video fights back against abuse

  • Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam’s video slamming a male teacher over an alleged joke about rape during class has sparked a debate on misogyny in Malaysia
  • While police have vowed to investigate Ain’s complaint, some students and teachers have accused her of drawing negative attention to her school

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:27pm, 30 Apr, 2021

