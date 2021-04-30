Russian influencer Leia Se leaves the immigration office in Jimbaran, Bali, on Friday. Photo: AP
Taiwanese, Russian influencers kicked out of Bali over fake mask video prank
- A video showed Josh Paler Lin and Leia Se duping supermarket guards with a painted surgical mask after they were refused entry because Se was unmasked
- The pair, who had apologised, will be deported as soon as possible after they are tested for Covid-19
Topic | Indonesia
