NagaWorld, which has 1,700 luxury rooms and themed gaming halls, will lay off more than 15 per cent of its staff. Photo: SCMP
Cambodia’s biggest casino to slash jobs, redundancy pay as Covid-19 hits profits

  • NagaWorld resort in the capital Phnom Penh will lay off 1,300 people but they will get lower severance packages because of current reduced wages
  • Unions say eased regulations to help businesses hit by the pandemic are at the expense of workers’ rights

Updated: 7:46pm, 1 May, 2021

