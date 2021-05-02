Protesters flash the three-finger salute during an anti-coup rally in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: AFP Protesters flash the three-finger salute during an anti-coup rally in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Seven killed in firing at Myanmar ‘spring revolution’ protests

  • The protests were coordinated with demonstrations in Myanmar communities around the world to mark the ‘global spring revolution’
  • An advocacy group says security forces have killed at least 759 protesters since the February 1 coup

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:54pm, 2 May, 2021

