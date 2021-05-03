The exterior of Singapore’s National Centre for Infectious Diseases. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore sees first death in weeks; Thailand reports record daily toll
- The 88-year-old Singaporean woman died on Saturday after being treated at the hospital at the centre of a virus cluster
- Elsewhere, Nepal is suspending all flights, and Pakistan warned its virus fight has entered a ‘critical’ phase
