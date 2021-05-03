Neal Maupay of Brighton & Hove Albion takes a shot during a English Premier League football match on May 1. 2021. Photo: EPA
Singapore man charged over death threats against French footballer Neal Maupay of Brighton & Hove Albion
- Derek Ng De Ren is accused of sending Maupay four threatening messages via Instagram last year
- These included threats to attack and kill the footballer’s family after he injured a goalkeeper who plays for Arsenal, a court heard on Monday
