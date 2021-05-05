Philippine Marines and Armed Forces reservists train in Subic Bay Freeport Zone, Philippines. Photo: EPA-EFE Philippine Marines and Armed Forces reservists train in Subic Bay Freeport Zone, Philippines. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan offers defence tools to Philippines amid China’s claims in South, East China seas

  • In the US$1.1 million deal, Japan will deliver disaster-relief tools such as jackhammers, sonars and engine cutters
  • Japan has been stepping up defence and security cooperation with the Philippines, one of the countries involved in territorial disputes with China

KyodoReuters
Kyodo  and Reuters

Updated: 1:23pm, 5 May, 2021

