An airport employee gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in Bangkok. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: ‘vaccine tours’ to US, Russia offered to wealthy Thais fretting over slow roll-out
- A Bangkok travel agency has packages from US$2,400 to US$6,400 for trips to San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York
- The initiative could be a boon for Thailand’s tourism agencies after travel collapsed during the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An airport employee gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in Bangkok. Photo: Bloomberg