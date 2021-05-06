A demonstrator carries a National League for Democracy flag during a rally in Mandalay. Photo: EPA A demonstrator carries a National League for Democracy flag during a rally in Mandalay. Photo: EPA
‘Not another bullet to the junta’: arms embargo on Myanmar backed by more than 200 NGOs

  • ‘No government should sell a single bullet to the junta under these circumstances,’ the NGOs told the UN Security Council
  • The Security Council has issued several statements since the coup, condemning the use of violence and the deaths of hundreds of civilians

Associated Press
Updated: 1:10pm, 6 May, 2021

