A demonstrator carries a National League for Democracy flag during a rally in Mandalay. Photo: EPA
‘Not another bullet to the junta’: arms embargo on Myanmar backed by more than 200 NGOs
- ‘No government should sell a single bullet to the junta under these circumstances,’ the NGOs told the UN Security Council
- The Security Council has issued several statements since the coup, condemning the use of violence and the deaths of hundreds of civilians
