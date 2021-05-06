People lay wreaths with names of the sunken submarine crew members during a prayer at the sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, on April 26. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters People lay wreaths with names of the sunken submarine crew members during a prayer at the sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, on April 26. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
People lay wreaths with names of the sunken submarine crew members during a prayer at the sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, on April 26. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Chinese ships join salvage efforts for doomed Indonesian submarine Nanggala-402

  • Three Chinese boats have arrived in Indonesian to help retrieve the 44-year-old submarine that sank last month, killing 53 on board
  • A defence analyst said receiving assistance from Beijing over the vessel could be sensitive

Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:41pm, 6 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People lay wreaths with names of the sunken submarine crew members during a prayer at the sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, on April 26. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters People lay wreaths with names of the sunken submarine crew members during a prayer at the sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, on April 26. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
People lay wreaths with names of the sunken submarine crew members during a prayer at the sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, on April 26. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE