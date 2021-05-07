People wait to receive Covid-19 vaccinations at a school in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Vexed over coronavirus response, young Thais set up Facebook group to share tips on moving abroad
- The ‘Migrate’ Facebook page has become a platform for people to discuss pathways for emigration, with Thais already living overseas dispensing tips
- The US, Australia, Japan and Canada top the list of destinations that members want to move to in search of a better future
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People wait to receive Covid-19 vaccinations at a school in Bangkok. Photo: AFP