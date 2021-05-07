The Batang Toru hydropower project has raised environmental concerns and endured manpower problems. Photo: AFP The Batang Toru hydropower project has raised environmental concerns and endured manpower problems. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Death toll at Indonesian power plant backed by China rises to 10 after landslide

  • At least two children are among the victims. The body of a Chinese employee of the plant was identified on Wednesday
  • Once completed, the Batang Toru plant is expected to become one of Indonesia’s largest hydropower plants

Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:47am, 7 May, 2021

