The Batang Toru hydropower project has raised environmental concerns and endured manpower problems. Photo: AFP
Death toll at Indonesian power plant backed by China rises to 10 after landslide
- At least two children are among the victims. The body of a Chinese employee of the plant was identified on Wednesday
- Once completed, the Batang Toru plant is expected to become one of Indonesia’s largest hydropower plants
Topic | Indonesia
The Batang Toru hydropower project has raised environmental concerns and endured manpower problems. Photo: AFP