Jason Matthew Balzer was arrested on Thursday in Chiang Mai. Photo: Thai Provincial Police Region 5 via AP
American man in Thailand charged with murdering pregnant wife
- Jason Matthew Balzer was arrested on Thursday in Chiang Mai and confessed to killing his Thai wife
- The 32-year-old stabbed Pitchaporn Kidchob with a knife and put her body in a rubbish bin and buried it in the woods near their home in Nan
Topic | Thailand
