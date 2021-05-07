Jason Matthew Balzer was arrested on Thursday in Chiang Mai. Photo: Thai Provincial Police Region 5 via AP Jason Matthew Balzer was arrested on Thursday in Chiang Mai. Photo: Thai Provincial Police Region 5 via AP
American man in Thailand charged with murdering pregnant wife

  • Jason Matthew Balzer was arrested on Thursday in Chiang Mai and confessed to killing his Thai wife
  • The 32-year-old stabbed Pitchaporn Kidchob with a knife and put her body in a rubbish bin and buried it in the woods near their home in Nan

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:01pm, 7 May, 2021

