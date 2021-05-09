Demonstrators carry a banner that reads “Industrial Strike Group” during a protest in Mandalay. Photo: EPA
Myanmar coup: junta designates government in exile as a ‘terrorist’ group
- Since the February coup, a group of ousted lawmakers have formed a shadow ‘National Unity Government’ to undermine the junta
- Designating them a ‘terrorist organisation’ means anyone speaking to them – including journalists – can be charged under counterterrorism laws
Topic | Myanmar
