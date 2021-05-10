Canadian Christopher Kyle Martin before his flight out of Indonesia's resort island of Bali, after he was expelled for offering an orgasmic yoga class. Photo: AFP
Canadian deported from Bali for offering ‘orgasmic’ yoga class
- ‘This activity potentially damages the reputation of Indonesia and Bali as a tourist destination,’ said Bali governor I Wayan Koster
- Christopher Kyle Martin was deported from Indonesia on Sunday after he promoted a ‘Tantric Full Body Orgasm’ class online
Topic | Indonesia
Canadian Christopher Kyle Martin before his flight out of Indonesia's resort island of Bali, after he was expelled for offering an orgasmic yoga class. Photo: AFP