Canadian Christopher Kyle Martin before his flight out of Indonesia's resort island of Bali, after he was expelled for offering an orgasmic yoga class. Photo: AFP Canadian Christopher Kyle Martin before his flight out of Indonesia's resort island of Bali, after he was expelled for offering an orgasmic yoga class. Photo: AFP
Canadian Christopher Kyle Martin before his flight out of Indonesia's resort island of Bali, after he was expelled for offering an orgasmic yoga class. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Canadian deported from Bali for offering ‘orgasmic’ yoga class

  • ‘This activity potentially damages the reputation of Indonesia and Bali as a tourist destination,’ said Bali governor I Wayan Koster
  • Christopher Kyle Martin was deported from Indonesia on Sunday after he promoted a ‘Tantric Full Body Orgasm’ class online

Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:40pm, 10 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Canadian Christopher Kyle Martin before his flight out of Indonesia's resort island of Bali, after he was expelled for offering an orgasmic yoga class. Photo: AFP Canadian Christopher Kyle Martin before his flight out of Indonesia's resort island of Bali, after he was expelled for offering an orgasmic yoga class. Photo: AFP
Canadian Christopher Kyle Martin before his flight out of Indonesia's resort island of Bali, after he was expelled for offering an orgasmic yoga class. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE