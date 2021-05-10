Myanmar migrants in Thailand hold up pictures of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Aung San Suu Kyi to appear in court for first time on May 24, lawyer says
- Myanmar’s deposed leader is under house arrest and has not been publicly seen since she was detained in a February 1 coup
- Multiple court hearings have seen Suu Kyi – who attended via video conferencing – express frustration at the pace of the proceedings
Topic | Myanmar
